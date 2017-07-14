From the runways of Paris and Milan to a dramatic finish in New York, Men's Fashion Week has showcased some the best and most daring beauty trends for men. There was the playful (embellished hair clips at Vivienne Westwood), the edgy (messy bangs at Louis Vuitton ) and the fashion-forward (a charcoal grey smoky eyes at Giorgio Armani ), but each is worth giving a try at home. Here, a closer look at the best hair, makeup, and grooming trends from the Men's Spring 2018 runways.

Messy Cuts:

Models at Versace styled their choppy crew cuts with a sleek side part in the front, and models at Prada rocked faux mullets with wide-rimmed shades. Both were spectacular.

Pinterest Photo by Getty.

Male Makeup:

A subtle, charcoal grey smoky eye on the outer corners of the eye was the look at Giorgio Armani, while models at Vivienne Westwood wore colorful, painted geometric designs on their lips.

Pinterest Photo by Getty.

Wet Bangs:

Long stringy locks ruled at both Dries van Noten and Louis Vuitton, though the latter took a slightly messier approach.

Pinterest Photo by Getty.

Hair Accessories:

Models at Emporio Armani paired their subtle smoky eyes with black stain headbands, while at Vivienne Westwood they wore their hair in messy waves embellished with a faux butterfly hair clip.

Pinterest Photo by Getty.

Slicked Hair:

Models at both Y/Project and Haider Ackerman wore their hair in wet, gelled, middle-parted styles that felt nerdy in a good way.

Pinterest Photo by Getty.

