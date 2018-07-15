Miami Beach is home to amazing Art Deco architectural gems, sun worshippers of all ages, and now, a three-floor shopping mecca dedicated to the most covetable resort wear, swimsuits, jewelry, and beach-ready bags. In honor of Miami Swim Week (like New York Fashion Week , but exclusively for swimwear and in a much warmer locale), Coterie: Pop-Up is an concept store that just opened its doors at the Faena Bazaar in Miami Beach. Though only open for eight short days, the shop comes complete with a juice bar, a teepee for meditation, and a whole section devoted to sun-kissed skin and hair.

Some of the best new resort collections are emerging from south of the border, and thankfully, Coterie invited Cartegena-based shop St.DOM to curate a special shop-in-shop featuring Latin American most exciting talent across fashion and design. Whether you can make it to the perfect-for-Instagram pop-up or not, here are the six essential resort brands that you need to know, just in time for your own Instagram-worthy get-away.

Lobo Rosa

Hailing from Colombia, Lobo Rosa specializes in chic tropical prints splashed on exquisite silks. The women behind the labe—Mercedes Salazar, a jewelry designer, and stylist Catalina Zuluaga—nvite an artist to create new covetable prints each season. Though the bold-hued collection features easy, beach-friendly silhouettes like short slip dresses, ruffled robes, and pajama sets, the label’s Instagram features many fans wearing their favorites robes everywhere from Florence to New York, inside museums and out on city streets.

V. de Vinster

Virginie de Vinster lives and works in France, but her collection is often informed by her travels to Thailand, Peru, and India. Fans of Jacquemus will want to wear V. De Vinster on their next vacation - this season’s earthy tones and minimal, geometric prints are featured on tiered tent dresses, and tunics with puffed sleeves.

Gladys Tamez

The name Gladys Tamez may sound familiar, as she is the woman behind Lady Gaga ’s memorable pink Joanne hat. The Mexico-born, L.A. based designer also does a number of straw hats, in punchy red, and for those who prefer something not as bold, a two-tone navy and natural straw hat with frayed edges that would make a perfect topper for wherever your travels bring you.

Mes Demoiselles

Net-A-Porter may have just picked up Mes Demoiselles, but girls in Paris have been in on the secret for the better part of a decade. Anita Radovanovic, who works out of her studio in Paris’ Marais district, is often inspired by the Balkans, to which she has familial ties. The collection features a heavy dose of bohemian dresses, and breezy broderie anglaise blouses.

Moda Zéta

The Bogata-based label is helmed by Claritt Zighelboim Mishaan, a fashion design graduate of Miami’s own Art Institute. While she set out to design primarily party-wear, her Colombian clientele requested day options too. A piece that many shoppers love is a natural linen crop top with oversized tie across the bust - pair it with jean shorts for a casual look, or try the designer’s matching linen high-waist crop pants for a more polished look.

Poupette St. Barth

While Poupette St. Barth is not new by any means, the label is certainly having a moment. Hailing from Cannes, France, Poupette Giraud traveled to St. Barth in 1979 and never went back. She opened her first store in 2000 on the island, selling her girly wares. Now, thankfully, you don’t have to go to St. Barth’s to get your hands on her bohemian separates. We love her floaty drop waist mini dresses and her lingerie —he floral printed rouched bandeau bras certainly are ones to wear on their own, no shirt required.

A selection of vintage Versace curated by Mophew Vintage for Coterie:Pop-Up in Miami.

Bonus: Vintage Versace

What is old is new again, right? Especially in Miami, wearing Versace never a bad idea. Coterie invited the gurus behind vintage shop Morphew Vintage, Bridgette Morphew and Jason Lyon, to curate a selection of exquisite rare Versace ensembles dating from 1991-1994. Some dresses on the racks are even the original versions of what Donatella Versace presented during her Tribute collection to Gianni in September of last year. If you find yourself down in Miami, be sure to take a peek at the Hermes rare goodies section of the shop - we’re talking pink croc Hermes Kelly bags that have never been used, and little knick knacks you didn’t know you needed (horse hoof luggage tag, anyone?).