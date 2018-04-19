Ever since Barack Obama 's final term in office, the former president has displayed a real appreciation for jet-setting. After Donald Trump's inauguration, he and former First Lady Michelle Obama made a quick trip to Palm Springs , where they stayed with the White House decorator Michael Smith in his 11,000-square-foot home, only to be spotted a few weeks later kitesurfing and yachting at Sir Richard Branson's Caribbean retreat.

From there, the Obamas headed to French Polynesia, journeying from Tahiti to Marlon Brando's private resort at the Tetiaroa atoll, where the couple reportedly made plans to stay for a month. Indeed, a month later, the couple was spotted elsewhere in the islands' waters aboard billionaire David Geffen 's yacht, keeping company with the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Tom Hanks, and Bruce Springsteen.

Pinterest Barack Obama kitesuring at Richard Branson's Necker Island retreat in February 2017. Photo by Jack Brockway/Getty Images

Alas, it's now been a year since that star-studded vacation, and these days, the Obamas seem to be spending much of their time at their 8,200-square-foot home in Washington, D.C., which they first rented in 2016 and purchased for $8.1 million last year. Despite that hefty price tag, the home hasn't exactly been living up to their standards: Earlier this year, Michelle told Ellen DeGeneres that Barack "doesn't have enough closet space," and also got stuck with the house's smallest room for his office. In contrast, 16-year-old Sasha Obama , who's still finishing up high school, has a two-room suite that her mom reports is "all decked out," complete with a living room. (Barack, in fact, designed it all, which is why Michelle said "he's really hating on her.")

But! Things seem like they're about to perk up for the Obamas quite soon, now that TMZ says it's obtained building permits revealing that he and Michelle have been planning to construct an in-ground swimming pool, which will "also feature a terrace of sorts," since January. (They've obtained the permits, but have spent the last few months undergoing reviews of their plumbing and fixing up their electricity.)

Since things are now several months along, the pool might even be finished by this summer, just in time for Malia Obama 's break from her freshman year at Harvard, which will more likely than not once again see her blithe spirit unleashed . For her sake, we're hoping so, since Michelle also told DeGeneres that Malia's room is "up in the attic somewhere," which is definitely more than enough reason to host some pool parties that already seem destined to be legendary.

Michelle has previously insisted that her parenting strategy is to not cherish her children to death, seemingly suggesting that the pool is more for Barack and herself than the kids. After all, what better place for her to write her upcoming memoir, and for them to brainstorm for their potential Netflix specials than poolside—or to simply casually reprise their vacation Oprah?

