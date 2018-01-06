Destination

Why Palm Springs Was The Hottest Destination for Hollywood Stars This Week

Palm Springs has always been the chic destination of choice for superstar Angelenos looking to escape from the smoggy traffic lanes in the city. It's almost like the West Coast version of the Hamptons. From Greta Garbo to Cary Grant, stars of the silver screen have been hiding out in Palm Springs since the 1950s, lounging poolside in the arid desert heat. This year, everyone from Timothée Chalamet to Jessica Chastain, and a sizable portion of the actors and actresses who make up W's annual list of Best Performances on screen also hit up the desert for the Palm Springs International Film Festival, where they undoubtedly lapped up the warm weather and some R&R in the Coachella valley. The after-party gala was held at none other than the Parker Palm Springs, where old school Hollywood glamour meets contemporary glitz. Honoring not only the performances that shaped the upcoming awards season but also the directors that changed the cultural landscape in the last year, the A-listers left Hollywood for a chic night in the desert, and they've got the Instagrams to prove it.
Gal Gadot, clad in a chic Oscar de la Renta suit, and Jessica Chastain stood side by side at the Variety brunch in Palm Springs.
Photo by @jessicachastain.
1/11

Gal Gadot, clad in a chic Oscar de la Renta suit, and Jessica Chastain stood side by side at the Variety brunch in Palm Springs.

Photo by @tchalamet.
2/11

Just two legends and possible main contenders for the Best Actor Oscar— Call Me By Your Name's Timothée Chalamett and Darkest Hour's Gary Oldman—hanging out in a parking lot in Palm Springs.

3/11

Mary J. Blige, who might pick up a Golden Globe for her performance in Mudbound shimmered on the red carpet in an Elie Saab gown at the Palm Springs Film Festival.

Photo by @salmahayek.
4/11

Salma Hayek, clad in a fetching green Gucci maxi dress presented the Vanguard award to Guillermo del Toro at this year's Palm Springs Film Festival.

Photo by @elizabethchambers.
5/11

Call Me By Your Name's Armie Hammer, his wife Elizabeth Chambers and his constant red carpet companion this season Timothée Chalamet on a "family vacay" in Palm Springs.

Photo by @psfilmfest.
6/11

Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins, in a Diane von Furstenberg Printed stretch-silk minidress befitting an Amazonian warrior, at the Variety brunch held in Palm Springs.

Photo by @psfilmfest.
7/11

Director and Writer Jordan Peele and breakout star Daniel Kaluuya celebrating their hit film Get Out at the Variety brunch in Palm Springs. No word on if tea was served.

Photo by @sophialemus_.
8/11

Lady Bird star Saoirse Ronan wears a pink-and-orange Gucci dress and Fernando Jorge jewelry at the Parker shortly after the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards.

Photo by @psfilmfest.
9/11

Allison Janney celebrated I, Tonya in an elegant emerald green dress on the festival carpet before accepting the Spotlight award for her role in the film.

Photo by @psfilmfest.
10/11

Willem Dafoe celebrated The Florida Project on the red carpet before accepting the festival's Icon Award for his lauded role as an Orlando-area motel manager.

Photo by @psfilmfest.
11/11

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri co-star and Golden Globe nominee Sam Rockwell hit the red carpet for the Palm Springs Film Festival before accepting the Spotlight Award.

Keywords

DestinationDestination On InstagramPalm SpringsFilm Festival