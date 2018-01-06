Gal Gadot, clad in a chic Oscar de la Renta suit, and Jessica Chastain stood side by side at the Variety brunch in Palm Springs.
Just two legends and possible main contenders for the Best Actor Oscar— Call Me By Your Name's Timothée Chalamett and Darkest Hour's Gary Oldman—hanging out in a parking lot in Palm Springs.
Mary J. Blige, who might pick up a Golden Globe for her performance in Mudbound shimmered on the red carpet in an Elie Saab gown at the Palm Springs Film Festival.
Salma Hayek, clad in a fetching green Gucci maxi dress presented the Vanguard award to Guillermo del Toro at this year's Palm Springs Film Festival.
Call Me By Your Name's Armie Hammer, his wife Elizabeth Chambers and his constant red carpet companion this season Timothée Chalamet on a "family vacay" in Palm Springs.
Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins, in a Diane von Furstenberg Printed stretch-silk minidress befitting an Amazonian warrior, at the Variety brunch held in Palm Springs.
Director and Writer Jordan Peele and breakout star Daniel Kaluuya celebrating their hit film Get Out at the Variety brunch in Palm Springs. No word on if tea was served.
Lady Bird star Saoirse Ronan wears a pink-and-orange Gucci dress and Fernando Jorge jewelry at the Parker shortly after the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards.
Allison Janney celebrated I, Tonya in an elegant emerald green dress on the festival carpet before accepting the Spotlight award for her role in the film.
Willem Dafoe celebrated The Florida Project on the red carpet before accepting the festival's Icon Award for his lauded role as an Orlando-area motel manager.
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri co-star and Golden Globe nominee Sam Rockwell hit the red carpet for the Palm Springs Film Festival before accepting the Spotlight Award.