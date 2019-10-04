Miley Cyrus has been seen kissing longtime friend–and notable Gigi Hadid ex –Australian singer Cody Simpson multiple times. TMZ published video of Cyrus and Simpson kissing at the Backyard Bowls eatery in Los Angeles, and E! reports that the two were seen sharing a “quick kiss” in a Los Angeles grocery store while grabbing drinks and sushi. According to an eyewitness, they only stopped in the store for a short while, as they "noticed people seeing them so they tried to rush out of there."

It’s not the first time that Cyrus and Simpson were rumored to be dating. They’ve been friends for ages–they’ve been photographed together everywhere from New York Fashion Week to Malibu to Art Basel Miami. Dating rumors popped up around 2014. And in a 2015 interview with GQ Australia , Simpson raved about Cyrus. “Miley is one of my best friends and she helps with some of that transitional stuff—trying to escape your childhood," he said. "She's super open-minded and I'm working on becoming more like that."

Cyrus has had a tumultuous few months. In August, she famously split from husband of one year Liam Hemsworth, with whom she’s been romantically linked on and off for over a decade. She quickly began dating The Hills star Brody Jenner’s ex-wife Kaitlynn Carter, a couple that rapidly became a media sensation.

Cyrus and Carter broke up less than two weeks ago. According to sources that spoke with People , Cyrus didn’t want a serious relationship so soon after her marriage. “She and Kaitlynn spent every day together and it just wasn’t anything that Miley wanted to continue doing,” the source said. “She wants to focus on her career.”

“Miley split from Liam to focus on herself. Her relationship with Kaitlynn was a happy surprise,” another source told the magazine . “However, Miley was so invested in her relationship with Liam for a long time. She felt her relationship with Kaitlynn was almost moving in that direction, too.”