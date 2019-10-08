Within two months of her divorce from Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus has moved on not once, but twice.

First, she and Brody Jenner's ex, Kaitlynn Carter, shared a whirlwind romance during the month of September that apparently got too serious too fast, so they reportedly broke things off roughly a month after they got started. About a week after celebrating her singledom with some "extra" Instagram vacation posts, it was assumed that Cyrus swiftly moved on to dating Cody Simpson , Australian musician and forgotten ex-boyfriend of Gigi Hadid , when a photograph of the two kissing made the rounds online.

Lest the public take issue with how quickly Cyrus moved on, she addressed the double standard placed on women who date many people in rapid succession. And of course, the discourse was outlined on Instagram and via Notes app. "Can a girl not get a fucking açai bowl and a morning make out session in peace ?!?!" she asked via Instagram Stories. "I know the public feels invested in my past relationship because they felt like they saw it thru from the beginning...but I am grown now and make choices as an adult knowing the truth/details/reality. People only 'know' what they see on the internet," she wrote, before adding, "Men (especially successful ones) are RARELY slut shamed . They move on from one beautiful woman to the next MOST times without consequence."

Cyrus eventually confirmed the news that she and Simpson are indeed together herself on October 4th, by posting a shirtless photo of him to her Instagram Story, with captions that read: "22 ✅ Australian (my type) ✅ Abs ✅ Hot Girl Fall ✅."

This was seemingly enough of a volley to toss the relationship back into the hands of Simpson, who has been sharing photos of himself kissing Cyrus on Instagram Stories, and even writing poetry seemingly inspired by the new relationship, which he has shared to his poetry Instagram account.

It seems that "Hot Girl Fall" is truly just getting started.

