Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have finally made their marriage Hollywood-official: They attended a glitzy red-carpet event as a married couple for the first time on Saturday night. The newlyweds stepped out at the G’Day USA Gala in Los Angeles, where Hemsworth was honored with an award for his contributions to Hollywood film.

Marriage clearly suits these two well, as Hemsworth couldn’t help gushing over his new wife, calling her a “sweet, sweet angel,” during his acceptance speech, according to The Daily Mail . When Hemsworth continued his thank-yous, Cyrus reportedly mouthed , "Talk more about me!" from the audience.

When asked about their December wedding on the red carpet, Hemsworth told The Daily Mail it was a “really nice, beautiful day with our immediate family and a couple of close friends." He went on to explain that his relationship with Cyrus is pretty much the same as it’s always been, despite their brand-new marital status and the rings on their left hands. “It doesn't feel like a lot's changed—but on the other hand it has!” he told reporters. “It's wonderful! I'm loving it!”

Cyrus shared an image on Instagram of her and Hemsworth from the event. “Date night ❤️ OUT and ready to party with the MR," she wrote.

The longtime couple wed in December in Tennessee, at Cyrus’s family home. They've been together for the better part of 10 years, after meeting on the set of the 2009 film The Last Song . But it was only after their house burned down in the Malibu wildfires last fall that Cyrus decided she was ready to take the plunge, sources told Us Weekly at the time. "The Malibu fire—and Liam saving Miley's animals during it—is ultimately what led Miley to be ready to get married," the source said. “Liam caring for animals and helping others during the Malibu fire sealed the deal. Their love exploded after that."

