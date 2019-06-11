Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are still going strong, despite any whisperings that they've split. In fact, Cyrus took it upon herself to set the record straight when she logged onto Instagram today. After sharing a screenshot of a report that addressed rumors that the married couple of six months had broken up, Cyrus wrote a sweet anniversary tribute for her husband.

"Happy 10 year anniversary my love," she wrote, before delivering the punchline: "Good to see everyone is as dumb as they were in 2009! Some things never change .... & I hope the way you feel about me is one of them. Yours truly."

Even though Cyrus and Hemsworth have been romantically involved now for a decade (which they made official with their low-key home wedding this past December), they did take a three-year break between 2013 and 2016, after they called off their first engagement. Still, they have plenty to celebrate.

Cyrus also offered a shout-out to the beginnings of their relationship, sharing a photo from their film together, The Last Song, and writing, "Started digging you in 2009 @liamhemsworth. Shit got deep. 💍 Happy anniversary."

The musician revealed this past February what finally inspired her and Hemsworth to get married, which somewhat came down to both of them losing their Malibu home in last fall's Woolsey fire. “When you experience what we experienced together with someone, it is like glue," she told Vanity Fair . "You’re the only two people in the world who can understand... I would say that losing the house changed us much more than getting married changed us... I’m not sure without losing Malibu, we would’ve been ready to take this step or ever even gotten married, who can say? But the timing felt right and I go with my heart. No one is promised the next day, or the next, so I try to be 'in the now' as much as possible."

Meanwhile, Hemsworth has opened up about why they opted for such an intimate wedding, telling Live With Kelly and Ryan , "We never wanted to do anything too extravagant or big. We find the whole thing kind of embarrassing. We know how we feel about each other. We just wanted to do something simple and organic just with, basically, immediate family. It was a really nice day. A really, really special day."