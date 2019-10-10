Miley Cyrus is out of the hospital—or as she dubbed it, “the hospy” —where she was being treated for tonsillitis. Cyrus seemed to have a gay old time at said hospy. Her mother Tish brushed her hair, she redesigned her hospital gown into a “#punkrockbabydollhalter” with "kinda @ysl @courtneylove / @skyferreira vibes” (an apt descriptor); photographer Vijat Mohindra and designer Bradley Kenneth came to visit and covered her hospital bed in rose petals, leading to an iconic Instagram stories post captioned with "I ❤️MY MAIN GAYS!"

Longtime friend and new, very public boyfriend Cody Simpson serenaded Cyrus from her sickbed (he also brought roses). And now that Cyrus is home and well, she and Simpson are still having the time of their lives. She posted a photo of the two to her Instagram stories, writing that “she made it home Recovering from surgery send all the vibe$.” Cyrus also posted a video in which she brushes her teeth while Simpson chuckles and poses in the mirror.

Pinterest Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus, via Instagram/@mileycyrus.

Simpson is shirtless in both posts, it unfortunately must be pointed out. As Cyrus wrote on her Instagram story the other day, the singer is very much up her alley: “22 [check] Australian (my type) [check] Abs [check].”

Cyrus’s romantic life has been a wild ride lately. Following her divorce from Liam Hemsworth (also Australian), her on-and-off partner of a decade, Cyrus dated The Hills star Kaitlynn Carter for about six weeks. Less than two weeks after their breakup, Cyrus was spotting kissing Simpson over acai bowls in LA. “I am just trying to THRIVE/survive in a ‘mans’ world,” Cyrus tweeted. “If our president can ‘grab em by the pussy…,’ can’t I have a kiss and açaí bowl?”