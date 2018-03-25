Though many celebrities took to the streets on Saturday to attend the March For Our Lives rallies in support of gun control, Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown already had plans: Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards. But she still found a way to support the movement and subtly honor the victims of the Marjorie Stoneman Douglas shooting on the orange carpet and in her speech. Brown, who appears in the latest round of Calvin Klein ads alongside the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, Kaia Gerber and Paris Jackson , wore a denim Calvin Klein ensemble embroidered with the names of the Parkland victims and the slogan March For Our Lives. on the back. The front said simply, "Never Again."

Pinterest Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Accepting the award for Favorite TV Actress, Brown told the crowd, "Thank you so much for this award, and to Nickelodeon for bringing us all together. As we saw a moment ago, the March for Our Lives demonstrations that took place all over the world today have inspired me and impacted us all in one way or another. But more than anything, I get to be up here, and I'm privileged to have a voice that can be heard, one that I can use to hopefully make a positive difference and help influence change. OK, so there's an amazing support, love and kindness in this room right now, and I want to encourage everyone to embrace it and to pass it on." She added, "For the angels among us, your spirit lives on. This is for you."

This isn't the first time the kids' channel has been associated with the movement. Viacom, the parent company of Nickelodeon, BET and MTV, among others, took all of its channels off the air for seventeen minutes during this month's National School Walkout to honor the seventeen victims of the Parkland massacre.

