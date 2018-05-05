Mindy Kaling Had To Lie To Her Ocean's 8 Co-Stars To Keep Her Pregnancy A Secret

In my wildest dreams, I am out to dinner with the cast of Ocean's 8 , and I am willing to do anything they want me to. Steal a car? Sure! Let Rihanna give me a tattoo? Why not! Drink til I can't walk? Of course, anything you say, ladies. But for Mindy Kaling , a night out with her costars turned into a night of deceit as, much like her character, she had to be sneaky. Except she wasn't trying to pull off a heist, just cover the fact that she was pregnant.

In a recent interview , Kaling and Sandra Bullock recalled the group going to dinner when Kaling was two weeks pregnant with her daughter Katherine. Bullock and Sarah Paulson were pressuring Mindy to order a cocktail, and Kaling had to tell them that she was on "strict antibiotics" and couldn't drink. "Then I said they were antipsychotics," Kaling continued, "I had to spin a web of lies. I just wish I had been able to actually drink with them."

The new mother chalked up her reticence to reveal her pregnancy to superstition, but Bullock defended her decision, saying, "It’s not superstitious! You just don’t mention it until you’re the first trimester in." Since the odds of carrying a child to term increase considerably after the first trimester, 12 weeks or so is when most expectant parents choose to reveal the news. Which means three-ish months of lies, lies, lies. Maybe keeping the secret helped Mindy get into the Ocean's mindset?

New moms aren't exactly known for having a ton of free time, but we can only hope that, now that he healthy baby girl is in the world, Mindy gets that night out with Sandy and Sarah.

