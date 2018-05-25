It's 2018, which means that we have all collectively relinquished our right to be surprised by random celebrity pairings. The latest? Nicki Minaj and Eminem . The New York rapper may or may not have confirmed that she and the Detroit icon are indeed a thing after a fan asked "You dating Eminem???" with a warranted three question marks. “Yes,” she replied in the comments of her latest Instagram post.

The question didn't come out of the blue; it followed a video shared by Minaj where she rapped her new song "Big Bank," specifically the lyrics "Uh oh/Back again/Back to back Maybach, stack the M's/Told 'em I met Slim Shady, bag the M/Once he go black, he'll be back again."

While Minaj and Eminem rarely travel in the same circle, with the 8 Mile star being notoriously private and shy of the spotlight, their working relationship dates back to 2010 when Minaj recruited him for "Roman's Revenge," a song from her debut album Pink Friday . Since then, though, neither have been linked together as an item — nor have either of them shown any social media PDA since they allegedly started dating. Of course, this could just be Minaj trolling us, which she is clearly an expert at. (Last February, she posted a pregnant selfie — photoshopped, of course — after rumors broke that she was carrying her ex Meek Mill's baby.)

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

The timing of their potential relationship, though, does line up. Minaj broke up with her last boyfriend Nas in December — and dated him after telling Ellen DeGeneres last May, per E! News , that "I'm just chillin' right now. I'm celibate. I wanted to go a year without dating any man. I hate men."

Eminem meanwhile has been on the rebound since his divorce from Kimberly Scott, trying Tinder and strip clubs to find "some chicks." "Dating's just not where I'm at lately," he told Vulture in December, coincidentally when Minaj ended her relationship with Nas.

If Eminem and Minaj really are dating it would just be one more entry into 2018's most surprising couples. So far, this year has brought together , Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson , Avril Lavigne and a billionaire heir , and who can forget Grimes and Elon Musk ? Not to mention who Cara Delevingne may or may not be dating . Hey, weirder things have happened!

Related: Cara Delevingne Is Now Trolling Everyone Who Assumes She's Dating Every Woman She's Spotted With