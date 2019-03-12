Hollywood, make way for Nico Parker, please. The 14-year-old daughter of Thandie Newton and Ol Parker is making her acting debut in Tim Burton 's adaptation of Dumbo , which just had its world premiere in Los Angeles on Monday night.

In the film, based on the classic Disney story, Parker plays Milly Farrier, the daughter of former circus icon Holt Farrier (played by Colin Farrell ). The 14-year-old scion's real dad, Parker, is best known for writing and directing Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again , and for writing the screenplays for The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel . Her mom, of course, is Newton , who was recently nominated at the Golden Globes for playing the role of Maeve, a sentient robot, on HBO's Westworld .

Her history-making mom is also known for making political statements, whether that stems from her fashion choices on the red carpet or speaking out about Time's Up and on-set inequality. Nico's older sister, Ripley appears to be just as outspoken as their mother. (She recently made their mom "proud" when she cursed to the face of London's former conservative mayor Boris Johnson while attending a show on the West End.)

Dumbo is Parker's first acting role (although she did appear as herself on the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade in 2018 to promote the film). Before the film's premiere, the young actress told Variety on the red carpet that her mom shied away from giving her acting advice. "I think she kind of stayed away from it because it would probably intimidate me a bit," she told reporters, before adding that her award-winning mom has "been very helpful this whole experience, very supportive."

"I'm so thrilled for her, and she's got me to be this she-tiger waiting to pounce at any moment, just looking after her," Newton told Ryan Seacrest during E!'s 2019 Golden Globes red carpet coverage .

And to prove her motherly support, Newton showed up to the premiere and posed with Parker, matching in velvet ensembles for the carpet. Not only do the two look alike, but they appear to share a similar sense of style as well, with Newton in a crimson Oscar de la Renta look and Parker in green Gucci.

