If a man were to come up behind you and try to get your attention by way of a hand on your waist, how would you respond? If you’re one Nicole Kidman , and the hand belonged to one Rami Malek , and you were on stage during the Golden Globe awards at the beginning of the month, you might simply walk away.

But contrary to what one might think, if one had paid attention to this choice moment during the Golden Globes or had been on the internet at any point in the intervening days, Nicole Kidman and Rami Malek are just fine—and they’re both all too aware of the now-viral moment. Both actors (separately) attended the Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday night—Kidman was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Boy Erased, losing to Regina King in If Beale Street Could Talk, while Malek was nominated for Best Actor for Bohemian Rhapsody and lost to Christian Bale’s Dick Cheney cosplay in Vice —and posed together on the red carpet ahead of the show. Kidman posted one of the photos to her Instagram stories: “So good to see,” she wrote, punctuating her caption with a winking-face emoji (a wink at their meme-able moment, perhaps?), “the brilliant @ramimalek tonight.” She continued, “Congrats on all the success of #BohemianRhapsody.” Consider the proverbial hatchet, buried.

It turns out, the perceived on-stage snub at the Golden Globes wasn’t such a big deal as the internet made it out to be. Last week, Malek appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! , where host Kimmel played the clip. “I had not seen that,” Malek admitted. So Kimmel played it again. “I’ve known her for many years, despite, as it might seem, from that video,” Malek said. (They were photographed together at a Critics' Choice Awards red carpet two years ago, and at the AACTA Awards earlier this year. They also both appeared in *W’*s Tim Walker-photographed Best Performances portfolio this year.) “So I thought I could easily go up and say hi. … I have a feeling this is probably haunting me on the internet.” Rami, if you haven’t caught up yet… we’re sorry to break it to you, but your feelings are correct.

Kidman also dispelled the notion that there was anything shady about their Golden Globes meeting during a backstage interview with Entertainment Tonight. “We’re really good friends,” Kidman said, explaining that she simply “did not feel” his hand on her, trying to get her attention. (Use your words.) “I love that man. He’s so gentle and softly spoken. He’s a darling,” she added. They emailed after the Golden Globes, laughed it off, took a photo together on the red carpet. Everything’s fine. Rami Malek and Nicole Kidman are fine.

