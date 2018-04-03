If you're ever searching for the perfect caption to your gratuitous selfie, Nina Agdal has you covered. The Victoria's Secret model just provided a template for how to selfie anywhere without shame. "When the light and your boyfriend are cute, you gotta do what you gotta do," Agdal wrote in the caption of her latest post: a photo of her posing beneath a leafless tree, completely naked. For as much as the photo answers how exactly does one revel in their birthday suit while coming off as charming if not relatable, it leaves a lot more questions.

For one, what kind of weather did Agdal endure to allow her boyfriend, Jack Brinkley Cook — yes, the same Brinkley as famed model Christie Brinkley — to get the perfect capture? The barren tree and brown patches of grass read winter, but the sun and Agdal's ease in that setting seem more temperate. How are Agdal's feet and legs not covered in mud? How long did they spend trying to get the light just right? Or does the light just always look that "cute" when you're Nina Agdal?

What's just as cute is that Agdal's boyfriend's mom commented on the post, writing, "Your adorable boyfriend is a great photographer!" Clearly, an expert understanding of photography runs in the family. (Agdal and Cook were first linked together last summer, in July, after the model's breakup with her ex of nearly a year, Leonardo DiCaprio .)

Even though Agdal has made a career as a successful model, she has her insecurities like everyone else, which she opened up about on Instagram two months ago after a photo shoot she did was rejected. "I decided to release an image to draw awareness and support of an issue that's bigger than just myself and affects so many people not just in the fashion industry but in general, with the goal of bringing women from all over together in a celebration of our bodies," she wrote. "Let's find ways to build each other up instead of constantly finding ways to tear each other down."

Agdal ended up finding a new community of like-minded women while modeling for Aerie's untouched campaign. "The conversation happened naturally after my post about my experience with body shaming," Agdal tells Glamour . "It was like walking into a family—I met Iskra [Lawrence], Yara [Shahidi], the new Aerie Real campaign girls.… I’m finally in a place where I can look at [pictures of me] and be like: You know what? You are good enough. You look great. There’s no reason for you to put yourself down all the time."

