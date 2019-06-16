Even an abridged history of over-the-top Kardashian birthday parties would be beyond mortal comprehension. Earlier this year, it looked like Stormi Webster’s no-holds-barred first birthday celebration was going to be canceled due to inclement weather ; a week later, Kylie Jenner unveiled an entire Stormi-branded theme park (recalling dad Travis Scott’s earlier AstroWorld birthday and album) in celebration of her daughter’s first year on this planet, even though it might have been beyond the youngster’s comprehension .

Not to be outdone, for North West and Penelope Disick’s respective sixth and seventh birthdays, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian joined forces to assemble a truly extravagant party. As is the wont of many members of the Kardashian family, the party turned into an exercise in world-building—except, instead of “StormiWorld” or “AstroWorld,” this one drew inspiration from a childhood classic: Candy Land, the game.

Penelope and North attended their party in technicolor looks adorned with lollipops, gummy bears, jelly beans, and other sweets; the yard where the party was held was turned into a human-sized game board complete with signposts and toadstools, a bouncy castle, and a classic Mister Softee ice cream truck. The New York-based bakery the Flour Shop also made cakes, according to Elle. And, judging by Kim Kardashian’s Instagram stories, inside, there was even more candy as well as a chandelier made out of unicorn lollipops. (Plus, North put in a special request: That she and her mom have matching hair and orange eye shadow.)

It’s not the first time North West and Penelope Disick have fêted their birthdays together: Last year, they held a unicorn-themed party, while the year before, it was Moana ( shiiiinyyyy ), and the year before that, mermaids. For the Kardashians, no ask is too much for family. As the family’s go-to party planner Mindy Weiss said earlier this year, “In our world, I don’t think anything is weird.”