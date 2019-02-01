It’s finally here: By today, February 1, the earth has spun an entire revolution around the sun since the birth of Stormi Webster , daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott . Time to queue up “To Our Daughter ” and get emotional!

Of course, the Kardashians wouldn’t dare let this day go unmarked—just think of the lengths Kylie Jenner went to commemorate Travis Scott’s 26th birthday last summer. Naturally, the two have planned a “major” party for their first daughter, an anonymous source told Entertainment Tonight. (And, presumably, that's not including the beachfront getaway they already took .) “Kylie has been planning the party for a few months now,” the source went on. “Kylie has always wanted to be a mother but she never knew the satisfaction would be this great. Kylie will have a themed party with all her family and some of her close friends.” No word yet on when or where this fête will be taking place—nor who, exactly, is on the guest list—but odds are pretty good it could take place in Atlanta, where Scott is playing the Super Bowl (and where, according to some rumors , he might, finally, propose to Jenner).

In any case, the tributes have already started rolling in for Stormi’s birthday. Jenner posted a lengthy ode to her firstborn on Instagram, writing, “How did I get so lucky to have such a sweet, smart, happy baby,” in the caption. “I wish you could stay this little forever and I could protect that contagious smile and laugh of yours,” she went on. “I know you won’t remember much about the first year of your life but I pray that you’ll never forget to keep sharing your joy and laughter with the world. My love grows for you a thousand miles a minute. Every day with you is the best day of my life. Happy birthday to my angel on earth.” Kim Kardashian posted a photo of Stormi and her own third child, Chicago (whose birth, lest we forget, was also revealed in “To Our Daughter”), hanging out side-by-side in their own play chairs. Kris Jenner put up a slideshow of images of Stormi (with and without her youngest daughter), captioned, “You bring us so much joy with your sweet smile and precious laugh.”

“Sweet, tiny noodle!” Kendall Jenner captioned her own post, a photo of herself cradling a baby Stormi. “Your energy is powerful, I hope the world offers you nothing but beautiful things.” (Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian had yet to post their tributes, but they’re undoubtedly coming. No Kardashian can turn a year older without the requisite fanfare—not even Dream Kardashian .)

But little could compare to Travis Scott’s post for his daughter’s birthday, in which he described her—in block capitals—as “my queen, my heart, my air, my everything,” before going on to conclude, “let’s rage.” Indeed.

