There are pregnant people all over the world, but Kylie Jenner is apparently not one of them — at least not right now.

Rumors and speculation that Jenner is at work at giving Stormi a sibling started swirling this week after footage from Khloé Kardashian's birthday party seemingly captured someone saying "I'm pregnant" in a voice that many sounded like it belonged to Jenner. After all, she did say she loves being a mom and has even hinted that she wants a second daughter , perhaps even by next year according to sources. However, two different sources have confirmed to Page Six that the woman overheard in the video is not Jenner, and that she is not currently pregnant. As a side note, if it wasn't Jenner in the video, then who is pregnant?

These days, though, Jenner is focused not only on Stormi but her "work baby" Kylie Cosmetics, which she has reportedly been courting buyers over. She has also made moves to start her own baby line . Perhaps most tellingly, though, Jenner is currently working on the exact opposite of a pregnancy: a line of signature of wine. According to TMZ , she's applied for trademarks on her name to be applied to products including "spirits, liquor, wine, alcohol cocktail mixes, prepared wine cocktails, non-alcoholic cocktail bases, energy sports drinks, smoothies, beers ... plus use the marks for restaurants, bars and cocktail lounges." Would you try a Kylie smoothie? Sip a KyJen energy drink? Pound shots of Jenner Vodka? You might have a chance to do all of these soon.

Then again, and not to go all conspiracy theory on you, but remember all the secrecy, rumors and drama leading up to Stormi Webster's birth announcement? People were entertaining all kinds of wild ideas from Kylie being Kim and Kanye's surrogate to Jenner's rumored pregnancy being a ruse. It would kind of be Klassic Kardashian to distract us from one pregnancy using another. The rumor mill works hard but Kris Jenner works harder.

