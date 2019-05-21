Olivia Jade Giannulli reportedly wants back in at USC. According to Us Weekly , the disgraced YouTube star wants to return to the college, after her student account was placed on hold following the college admissions scandal that could see her parents, Lori Loughlin and Massimo Giannulli land behind bars.

“Olivia Jade wants to go back to USC,” a source told Us Weekly . “She didn’t get officially kicked out and she is begging the school to let her back in.” While Olivia Jade hasn’t been officially expelled from the school, she’s being forbidden from “registering for classes (until they have agreed to participate in the review of their case), withdrawing from the university, or acquiring transcripts while their cases are under review,” the school said in a statement .

After it was revealed that her parents reportedly paid $500,000 to secure admission to USC for Olivia Jade and her sister, Isabella, onlookers pointed out that the influencer didn’t even want to attend school in the first place. That might explain the report that Olivia Jade’s desire to reprise her studies is rooted more in a desire to fix her image than her actual desire for, you know, a college education.

“She knows they won’t let her in, so she’s hoping this info gets out,” the source added. “She wants to come out looking like she’s changed, learned life lessons and is growing as a person, so she for sure wants people to think she is interested in her education.”

As for her parents, both Loughlin and Giannulli have pleaded not guilty to charges that include conspiring to commit fraud and money laundering. TMZ reports that if convicted, they face up to 40 years in prison.

Meanwhile, it seems, Olivia Jade continues to party . No classes, you know.

Related: Olivia Jade Has Moved Out of Her Parents' Home, Is "Trying to Focus on Her Own Life"