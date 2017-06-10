“I’m gonna get crazy tonight."

Master of None ’s Eric Wareheim was at Opening Ceremony ’s Fall 2017 after party Friday night on the rooftop of The Standard, Downtown L.A. The actor and comedian was hard to miss, towering over the crowd at 6′ 7″.

“I want to get naked, get in the pool, show everyone my body,” he said. “And just have an open experience—an opening ceremony opening my body up to everyone.”

He was kidding, of course. But who can blame him? This was only his first fashion show.

“I thought it was wild, wacky, weird, funky, creative, musical, RZA, etc,” he said in one breath.

Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA was the chosen MC for the night, a momentous occasion as Opening Ceremony’s first-time showing in L.A. (as part of Made L.A.'s sophomore endeavor), as well as celebrating the 10-year anniversary of their store on La Cienega Boulevard.

Pinterest Backstage before the presentation of Opening Ceremony's Spring/Summer 2018 Resort Collection. Photo by Myles Pettengill for W Magazine. MYLES PETTENGILL PHOTOGRAPHY

The show brought out an eclectic mix—Tyra Banks, Ashley Graham , Miranda July, Twin Shadow’s George Lewis Jr. with new girlfriend Rainey Qualley, and Jesse Williams.

“L.A. seems to be changing a lot,” said Williams as the presentation was about to start. “There’s always room for improvement in terms of the art scene, fashion scene, so it’s great. Expanding art anywhere is a good thing.”

This season, Carol Lim and Humberto Leon presented “a modern Western.”

The inspiration came from various references, including “a look at Georgia O'Keeffe ’s silhouette, what she wore, her personal style and clothing,” and a trip to New Mexico.

“Carol and I took the trip when we were kids at 19,” said Leon. “We always have silly talks about, ‘Oh remember when this happened or when we did that.’ A lot of our collections end up being these conversations that turn into a real life thing.”

Pinterest Backstage before the presentation of Opening Ceremony's Spring/Summer 2018 Resort Collection. Photo by Myles Pettengill for W Magazine. MYLES PETTENGILL PHOTOGRAPHY

After walking the runway, models suddenly stopped and watched as an all-woman squad of martial arts performers—clad in the season’s looks themselves—began to fight, showcasing elements of dance and impressive acrobatics .

“We kept thinking about the show concept and wanted to play into that,” he said. “What more modern meets Western would it be if we threw in martial arts and got an amazing girl gang of stunt people from Hollywood to participate in our show. It felt really L.A., celebrating the things about LA that’s nowhere else. So we decided to have a fun, crazy, modern, western show.”

And how did RZA get on board?

“Number one, he’s a big martial arts fan,” continued Leon. “He’s a fan of Opening Ceremony, so when we talked to him about it, he was like, ‘Stars are aligned, let’s do this.’ We told him, we have a speaking bit, what do you think about MC'ing? Jonah Hill wrote the script. And if you look at the thank you notes, Spike Jones contributed. We brought in our friends and family, and they pulled some cool stuff.”

Pinterest Backstage before the presentation of Opening Ceremony's Spring/Summer 2018 Resort Collection. Photo by Myles Pettengill for W Magazine. MYLES PETTENGILL PHOTOGRAPHY

In the middle of the show, the music stopped and the performers froze, as RZA took the mic.

“They grew up together in the same household until a modeling agent came from C...VS,” RZA began as he narrated an elaborate story behind the women leading the two gangs.

“Anyway, that’s why these two bitches are fighting,” he concluded to a room of laughs.

“It was so cool,” Qualley said walking into The Standard, where she spent most of the evening lounging on a poolside waterbed with Twin Shadow. “The concept was tight.”

Watch : Chameleons of the Art World: The Humans of Frieze New York