Eleven years after The Simple Life met its untimely end, its two iconic stars have briefly collided. On Sunday, E! reports , Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie ran into each other at The Daily Front Row 's fourth annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards, where they were both presenting.

According to the outlet, the reunion lasted for a "few minutes," during which they shared a hug as well as a conversation. It's unclear what they were discussing exactly (Paris Hilton's newfound calling as a DJ/memelord? Cardi B's new album? Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election?), but they reportedly smiled and laughed at each other in a friendly way.

After their mini get-together, the queens of the early-aughts took their seats for the ceremony. Later, designer Philipp Plein had the honor of being awarded the appropriately titled "Fashion Rebel" award by Paris Hilton, while Juicy Couture creative director Jamie Mizrahi was dubbed "Best Design Debut" by Nicole Richie. Hilton wore a black gown by Plein, and while Richie did not, unfortunately, present her award in full 2004 Juicy-inscribed velour regalia, she channeled the decade's signature palette in a hot pink gown embellished with silver glitter.

Pinterest Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Although the reunion seemed to go well, those of you hoping for a reboot of The Simple Life may be disappointed. Back in November 2017 , Hilton swore up and down that she would not do another reality TV show. "I literally get calls every single day from every network, from every single producer in town pitching me different ideas, but I feel like The Simple Life was just so iconic and one of a kind that you can’t replicate that," she said to Ocean Drive Magazine . "I can’t see it going better than that show."

