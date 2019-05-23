If your favorite things in life are socialites and small animals, then we’re about to give you major FOMO. On Wednesday, Paris and Nicky Hilton attended the Animal Haven 2019 Benefit for the Animals in New York City, where they hit the red carpet holding some of their favorite tiny furry friends.

But what’s better than two socialites posing on the red carpet with tiny animals? Well, how about three socialites holding tiny animals? That’s exactly what we got on Wednesday, when the Hilton sisters were joined by their sister-in-law, Tessa Hilton , for a rare photo opportunity featuring the three of them, side by side by side. There they were, the three Hilton sisters in all their glory, holding up Chihuahuas for all the world to see. But their appearance was more than just a good photo op. The organization they were supporting helps abandoned animals find homes and offers them training to make them more adoptable. Now that’s something we can get behind.

Pinterest Gotham

Tessa, whose birth name is Tessa Gräfin von Walderdorff, married Paris and Nicky’s younger brother Barron in 2018. As wealthy socialites tend to do, the duo held their nuptials in St. Barths, and judging by the photo above she’s been a welcome addition to the Hilton fold.

I guess we know what side of the Paris Hilton–Lindsay Lohan feud Tessa sides with. That long-simmering feud was reignited recently, when Paris made a buzzy appearance on Watch What Happens Live. When host Andy Cohen asked Hilton to say three nice things about Lohan, Hilton began by calling Lohan “beyond.” After pausing for what felt like an eternity, she settled on the less-than-flattering adjectives “lame” and “embarrassing.”

Note to Tessa: Don’t ever get on your sister-in-law’s bad side.

