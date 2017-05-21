Last week, some of the world's biggest style stars descended upon Sydney for Mercedez Benz Fashion Week Australia, filling the city streets with well-dressed visitors decked in the latest designs by Vetements, Valentino, and more. Ask them where they got their wardrobe, and the answer was resounding: Parlour X, the country's leading multi-brand luxury fashion boutique located locally in the city.

Founded in 2011 by Eva Galambos, a former commercial fashion agent, the store is now the city's must-shop stop, housing both ready-to-wear and accessories from top luxury designers, including Chloé, Fendi, Saint Laurent, Comme Des Garçons, Stella McCartney, Proenza Schouler and Isabel Marant. It's reputation as the holy grail of shopping in Australia makes its location all the more fitting: the historic St Johns Church on Paddington’s Oxford Street. Originally built in 1845, the church now serves as both the store itself, as well as its headquarters, located on the second level.

Here, everything you need to know about the hotspot.

Interior Decor:

The shop lets the zen-like nature of the church speak for itself. Carefully organized racks of clothes align the perimeter, often matching up the colors of the garments with that of the stained glass windows. At the center of the room sits a jungle-gym like structure that houses shoes and bags, just beyond the grand circular checkout counter.

Pinterest Inside Parlour X.

What To Shop:

A carefully, selected buy of top international designers with an emphasis on the quirky and fashion-forward, as well as a great selection of Aussie designers, including Maticevski, Ellery, Christopher Esber and Romance Was Born, who seasonally create exclusive collections especially for the Parlour X customer.

Ask For:

Galambous herself. With the company headquarters on the premise, the founder is often found flitting around the store floor, helping customers style their look or find the right outfit for the occasion at hand.

Pièce De Résistance:

The ever-changing storefront windows, which mix art and fashion in unique ways. Currently on display: the latest from Balenciaga and Vetements, complete with a fabric backdrop that matches the collection prints, created exclusively for the store windows and given a glowing stamp of approval from the brands.

To Shop Online:

www.parlourx.com

