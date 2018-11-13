Since catapulting into fame in 12 Years a Slave , Lupita Nyong'o has made a name for herself not just in Hollywood, but also on the red carpet . These days, though, she isn't the only one in the family known for her personal style; her little brother Peter Nyong'o is also starting to make headlines for his looks even off of the red carpet, turning heads last week in a far less photographed environment: a music festival in Nairobi.

The 24-year-old's name may not be familiar—he also goes by Junior Nyong'o, and, by the way, is known to call his sister "Lupiterella" or Princess Luppy"—but you might recognize his face from the instantly viral selfie that Ellen DeGeneres took at the 2014 Academy Awards, featuring a who's who of Hollywood like Meryl Streep and Brad Pitt. His move to join the photo even ended up partially blocking out Angelina Jolie, and led his sister, who took home the Oscar for Best Actress that night, to declare that he'd "upstaged" her win.

Junior Nyong'o's presence did not go unnoticed; over next few days, he'd become a talking point on the Ellen Degeneres Show and landed himself an invitation to lunch with Oprah Winfrey. Then in his freshman year, Nyong'o has since wrapped up studying theater and playing soccer near Orlando, Florida at Stetson University—an accomplishment he celebrated last year in a Power Rangers onesie.

More recently, though, Nyong'o made sartorial waves this month when he wore a floaty red maxidress to a music festival in Nairobi, matching his girlfriend Wanja Wohoro, a singer from Sydney and Nairobi. His nearly 30,000 Instagram followers' thoughts on the look were mixed, to say the least, with some making queries like "is he gay?" and "is that lupita or u just borrowed her dress?". (Nyong'o later responded to one such query, "Bro what's up with the dress," on his Instagram Stories: "There is no thought process my G. If a piece of clothing looks good it looks good."

He also continued to stand by the look on Twitter, where he goes by "Flower Boy," before concluding with an Ariana Grande reference .

Unsurprisingly for someone who's cited Ezra Miller, who recently made his way down a red carpet in a gown-slash-puffer coat , as his style icon , this isn't the first time Nyong'o has attracted attention for his fashion choices. The kanga head wrap and septum piercing he showed off while accompanying his sister on the red carpet of several Star Wars premieres late last year also weren't met with too kindly.

Pinterest Lupita Nyong'o and Peter Nyong'o at the premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi in Los Angeles, December 2017. Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

In case you couldn't tell from the dress, none of that seems to have gotten to him. In fact, he's been Instagramming a steady stream of photos of himself wearing everything from lipstick to saris ever since—though it seems he has yet to wear a ballgown outside of a theater production.

So far, though, no earring or head wrap has managed to compete with his most conversation-starting accessory: an enormous blunt, which he shared with Snoop Dogg earlier this year.

