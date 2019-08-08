It's not every day that the royal children get to watch their parents compete against one another, but on Thursday, Prince George and Princess Charlotte sat on the sidelines as their parents—Prince William and Kate Middleton —challenged one another in a sailing race for charity known as the The King’s Cup Regatta.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were skippers (which is basically the captain) on their respective boats, competing against one another and six other vessels. Each boat represented a charity—Action on Addiction, Place2Be, the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families, The Royal Foundation, Child Bereavement UK, Centrepoint, the London Air Ambulance Charity 30th Anniversary Campaign, and Tusk Trust.

The winners of the race? Sadly, not a single royal took home the crown. First prize went to none other than Bear Grylls, survival instructor and host of Man vs. Wild . Prince William came in third, and the Duchess sailed into seventh place. At least she wasn't dead last.

Pinterest Kate Middleton, leading her sailboat to seventh place. ANDREW MATTHEWS/Getty Images

Pinterest Prince William, taking home third place at the royal sailing race. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The real winner of the whole event, though, was obviously Prince George, who, judging by the smoldering, toothless grin on his mug and the way he is working that little captain's hat, should star in some sort of children's fashion campaign. Just after celebrating his sixth birthday , the little rascal is serving looks , yet again. This time, his ensemble says, "Forget Captain America and Cap'n Crunch. Prince George? No, that'll be Captain Prince George, to you." Who needs a crown when you can wear a nautical cap instead?

Pinterest Karwai Tang

And, or course, it wouldn't be a royal outing without a smirk from his sister, Princess Charlotte.

Pinterest Karwai Tang/Getty Images

At just six years old, Prince George has already had quite the style evolution: he went goth for his uncle's wedding last year, and has been named an official style icon in the U.K. This nautical moment could only be outdone by a full yeehaw ensemble, complete with cowboy hat and boots, but we'll probably have to wait until he makes his first visit to America for that to happen.

Related: Behold: Impossibly Cute New Photos of Prince George, In Honor of His Sixth Birthday