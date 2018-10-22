At all of five years old, Prince George has already officially become a British style icon. He's also already begun to make a name for himself in other fields as well, as Prince William shared last week during a reception for his and his wife Kate Middleton 's "Teen Heroes." When it came time for William to greet Junior, a 14-year-old dancer and anti-bullying advocate, he also brought up another young dancer in his life, telling Junior, "George is doing dancing as well. He loves it."

Since last year, Prince George has attended Thomas’s Battersea in London, where he goes by the modest moniker "George Cambridge." His parents reportedly weren't just attracted to the school because it's only four miles away from their home at Kensington Palace, but also because of its focus on physical activity, which can take up to 20 percent of the students' curriculum. In addition to the standard P.E., one of the classes the young Prince is taking this year—a long list including history, religious studies, French, computing, and technology—is ballet, for which apparently a live pianist is on hand to accompany the little dancers at every session. (They also adhere to the Royal Academy of Dance's Pre-Primary in Dance syllabus.)

While he's taking after Meghan Markle in the acting department, with a performance set for later in the school year, George's latest endeavor puts him much more in the realm of Prince William's late mother, Princess Diana , as William also pointed out to Junior. "My mother always used to dance—she loved dancing," he continued, adding some words of encouragement. "If it’s something you love, you do what you love. Don’t let anyone else tell you otherwise. Keep at it."

Diana's forays into dance may have been best showcased during her and John Travolta 's memorable 15-minute takeover of the White House's dance floor in 1985, but they in fact date back to when she was a child ballet student who aspired to ballerina. When she shot up to 5'10" and became too tall to make it as a professional, she transferred that passion into activities like supporting the English National Ballet.

Pinterest Princess Diana chatting with ballerinas at the London headquarters of the English National Ballet, December 1995. Getty Images

Pinterest President Ronald Reagan and his wife Nancy watching Princess Diana dance with John Travolta at the White House, November 1985. Anwar Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

As for the rest of the family, it was just a matter of years ago that Prince George's parents donned grass skirts and joined the locals of Tuvalu in a spirited rendition of traditional South Pacific dance. Unfortunately, though, it's been decades since we've seen Queen Elizabeth square-dancing, as she so memorably did while on a visit to Ottawa in 1951.

Pinterest Queen Elizabeth II dressed in a felt country-styled skirt, participating in a square dance in her and the Duke of Edinburgh's honor while on a visit to Ottawa, Canada, 1951. Time Life Pictures/Getty Images

Related: Rihanna Takes Inspiration From Princess Diana When She Wants to Send Her Exes a Message