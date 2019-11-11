On Saturday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had a joint appearance alongside Prince William and Kate Middleton for the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance, an event dedicated to British servicemen and women who died in the line of duty.

The joint appearance caused something of a stir, as the royals had not been seen together in months. Harry and Meghan hadn’t appeared alongside Wills and Kate since the Queen’s Trooping the Colour birthday celebration in June.

Pinterest Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, attend the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on November 09, 2019 in London, England. Chris Jackson

Talk of a rift between the princes has persisted for months. In a recent viral interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby for the documentary Harry and Meghan: An African Journey (the one where Meghan asserted that she was “really not ok” after being subjected to racist attacks from the British tabloids ), Harry addressed the gossip. He didn’t exactly deny anything.

“Part of this role, and part of this job, and this family being under the pressure that it’s under–inevitably, stuff, stuff happens,” he said. “But look, we’re brothers, we’ll always be brothers, and we’re certainly on different paths at the moment. But I will always be there for him, and as I know he’ll always be there for me.”

“You know, we don’t see each other as much as we used to, because we’re so busy,” he continued. “But, you know, I love him dearly, and the majority of the stuff is–well, the majority of stuff is created out of nothing. Just as I said, as brothers, you have good days, you have bad days.”

The answer didn’t really make the rumors die down (“different paths;” “you have good days, you have bad days”—this is about as close as the royals get to throwing shade.) While reports of a feud between Meghan and Kate were pretty much put to bed, the gossip about Harry and Wills is still swirling.