In exactly two weeks, Prince William and Kate Middleton will embark on their royal tour through Sweden and Norway, and they're set to have a very busy four days. As their first official visit to these two countries, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are "keen to experience a taste of the Scandinavian way of life for themselves," according to Kensington Palace . This includes meeting "as many Swedes and Norwegians" as possible, including children, "young people," people working in mental health, government officials, civil servants, leading researchers, and one Alicia Vikander.

The Oscar-winning actress and latest Lara Croft will be joining the royals on night one, during a black-tie dinner at the British Ambassador's place. She's there as a "representative" of "popular culture," per the press release, along with actor Stellan Skarsgård (also father to Bill and Alexander Skarsgård). Also present will be Prime Minister Stefan Löfven and, naturally, the Swedish Royal Family.

Meanwhile, in Norway, the country's pop-culture representatives will be the stars of hit teen show Skam . On a trip the show's school-skipping fanatics can only dream of, Prince William and Kate Middleton will be visiting the high school where Skam is set. There, they'll meet with the stars and producers.

Of course, it's not all rubbing elbows with Hollywood A-listers and teen stars. In Sweden, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be meeting with researchers and practitioners to discuss mental-health initiatives and programs, while in Norway, the Skam visit will include a talk with students to discuss issues like bullying, sexual assault, and eating disorders that the show and its social media presence have brought to light.

Mental health has been a major advocacy cause for the royal couple—especially Kate Middleton, who has made several royal visits to increase mental-health awareness in British community centers, schools, and elsewhere, and has been the royal patron of mental health charity Place2Be since 2013. Meanwhile, Middleton, Prince William, and Prince Harry started a campaign called Heads Together in 2016 to boost the efforts of other charities in mental health.

