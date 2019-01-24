"It fit me like a glove!" said Princess Olympia of Greece, recalling her first piece of couture, which just so happened to be a vintage Valentino gown that her mother Marie-Chantal, the Crown Princess of Greece, wore when she was 20. Olympia is no stranger to couture week ; the young royal was only 10 years old when she traveled to Rome for her first couture show, the 45th Anniversary of Valentino with the designer himself. Seated on her father's lap at the Church of the Holy Spirit in Sassia, in Rome, Olympia was "just in awe," as she took in the famed Valentino red couture looks. Now, over a decade later, Olympia is not only a front-row fixture, but she's know to sneak backstage to hang out with her designer friends before they show their couture confections. When she went behind the scenes to scope out Giambattista Valli's couture show before the looks hit the runway, she couldn't help but smile and take photos with the designer himself. "I absolutely loved seeing all the dresses close up and seeing the details and time that was put into everything," she exclaimed, "I couldn’t stop admiring the dresses."

When she is not sitting front row at Paris Fashion Week, (or walking in one herself, as she did for the Danish label Saks Potts during Copenhagen Fashion Week), Olympia can be found holed up at her favorite Paris café. "I just love walking around the streets in Paris. I like to get up early and walk to Café de Flore and sip my coffee and just sit," she explained. Sounds like the perfect day in Paris to us.

Pinterest Backstage with Giambattista Valli before his couture show in Paris. Photo by Jacques Burga.

Describe your style in three words:

Colourful, edgy, cool

What is your go-to outfit for a day off:

Oversized elder statesmen sweater, jeans and combat boots.

Who is your ultimate style icon, and why?

Both my grandmothers. My grandmother on my mother's side has incredible taste and is so talented. And my grandmother on my father's side has great style in a classic kind of way.

Best fashion advice:

Wear your clothing with confidence.

Most prized possession in your closet:

My Dior combats.

What was the last thing you purchased?

I just got some amazing Love Shack Fancy dresses that I can wait to wear in the summer.

Currently on your shopping wish-list:

A Marina Moscone “twist” dress

Friend whose style you most admire:

I love Lauren Santo Domingo's style! I’m constantly going onto Modaoperandi.com and checking out her page “Lauren’s Closet.” Every time I see her she looks amazing.

Best fashion tip picked up on set:

How to layer clothing.

What was your style like as a teenager?

I was quite simple and classical.

Biggest fashion regret?

Arriving underdressed.

Where are you favorite places to shop?

I love vintage stores. New York has some great ones downtown. Im always popping into Stella Dallas on Thompson street. I also love De Vera. You can find the best jewellery there.

Favorite red carpet outfit you’ve ever worn:

My mother’s vintage Valentino couture.

What is always in your bag:

I never leave without my lip balm!!

Song to listen to when getting ready:

George Michael's "Freedom! '90".