Despite diplomatically sharing screen time with her co-stars in Ocean's 8 , Rihanna was the undeniable star of the red carpet at the film's New York City premiere last night. She was in full Bad Gal RiRi form, wearing a dress that few could pull off as well. Interestingly, Rihanna opted to wear the same designer as Meghan Markle did on her wedding day: Givenchy's Clare Waight Keller.

Rihanna stunned, as she always does, in a metallic, ruffled dress with the kind of unapologetic volume she's championed over the past few years, from her pink Giambattista Valli gown at the 2015 Grammys to the bright blue tulle gown by the same designer that she casually paired with sneakers. Her Givenchy oil slick-like gown might be her most dazzling attempt at playing with proportion yet, though.

Pinterest Michael Ostuni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Rihanna paired the dress, from Givenchy's fall 2018 collection, with a pair of minimal, strappy Manolo Blahnik sandals and a matching purple beauty look. Her goth lips was yet another reminder that the beauty mogul has never met a lipstick shade she can't wear.

While she was — as always — the standout, her Ocean's 8 co-stars went all out as well. Sandra Bullock sparkled in Elie Saab and Lorraine Schwartz, while Cate Blanchett embraced the unexpected in a sequined suit by Missoni. Sarah Paulson was electric in a neon fringe gown by Prada. Anne Hathaway wore an optical illusion Jean Paul Gaultier gown that's impossible to look away from. Helena Bonham-Carter did classic Helena Bonham-Carter in a Vivienne Westwood gown. Awkwafina wore a white Reem Acra cape. Meanwhile, Mindy Kaling got Rihanna's metallic gown memo and wore a similar spirited — albeit tamer — black Prabal Gurung dress.

Better than all of the fashion though was the smiles everyone wore to the premiere, excited to be in each other's company and be celebrating the release of the film. As Hathaway and Bullock revealed last month, the filming was just as fun as you'd imagine being in the same room as all of the stars would be. “One of the first things I remember was feeling safe and feeling like I was with people that I was so proud to be amongst — while having the best time of my life, just learning, and enjoying the view. It was incredible,” Hathaway said, which Bullock echoed, saying the film is largely about "Women being good to each other." "Women stepping back and letting the more gifted step forward in the heist and recognizing talent and saying go out and shine," Bullock said. "I got your back."

