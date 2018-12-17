With a busy day full of people to see and places to go ahead of her, it makes sense that Rita Ora would choose a versatile black dress to carry her through all her promotional obligations for her new album, Phoenix , this week. Never one to do just the bare minimum, however, Ora took things a step (or four) further on Monday, rotating through not one but four LBDs while out and about in New York City, each more striking than the last.

The pop star began her day with an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan . For the on-air interview, she wore a black satin minidress with an off-the-shoulder neckline constructed from massive satin ruffles that were shaped like roses, with shiny pink satin peeking out from inside. The dress tied at the waist with a velvet ribbon, and, miracle of miracles, had built-in pockets. Ora rounded out the chic look with sheer black tights and simple pointy-toed black pumps, wore her platinum hair middle-parted and slicked back in a bun, and completed the ensemble with a swipe of hot pink lipstick .

Pinterest James Devaney/GC Images

Later, Ora met up with Nina Garcia, Elle 's editor-in-chief, to talk "ALL things fashion" and "cause some mis-chief" in the magazine's offices, according to an Instagram post. For that stylish appointment, the singer wore another LBD, this one made of exaggerated eyelet lace, and featuring dramatically puffy black lace sleeves. She wore this dress over a slightly less sheer pair of black tights and a pair of thigh-high leather boots. She kept her hair and makeup intact from her earlier appearance, and added small gold hoop earrings and a pair of squared cat-eye sunglasses.

Pinterest Raymond Hall/GC Images

For her next trick, Ora took her preferred dress code in a more futuristic direction: She wore a shiny black leather minidress over black velvet gloves that reached almost to her shoulders, completely opaque black tights, and matching shiny ankle boots. Again, she didn't bother taking her hair out of its sleek bun or swapping out her pink lipstick, but added oversized drop earrings and a space-age-y pair of shades.

Pinterest Gotham/GC Images

Finally, as if her LBD hat trick wasn't already enough, Ora stepped into one last black dress for her performance at the Vevo offices in Manhattan. That outfit was comprised of an oversized black tuxedo jacket , worn as a dress, with the sleeves chopped off at the shoulders and worn as arm covers along with a pair of black leather gloves. This outfit was something of a combination of the previous two: She wore sheer tights and her over-the-knee boots from the lace momet, plus those chunky earrings and modular shades that she paired with the leather look.

They say you only need one reliable LBD in your closet, but take it from Rita Ora—more is definitely more.

