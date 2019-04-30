Somehow, it's been two years since Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs ended their engagement. Since then, Pattinson has continuously refused to talk about their relationship or any other relationship he's been in. He made a rare exception recently though when he opened up about the aftermath of that relationship and his breakup from Kristen Stewart .

When asked whether or not he and FKA Twigs and Stewart are on "good terms" now, he told the Sunday Times’ Style magazine, "yes, yes." “They were pretty long relationships, not like three months,” he added. Pattinson didn't elaborate past that, though, he did speak about why he doesn't like talking about his relationships. After he was asked about Suki Waterhouse, who he has been rumored to be dating since they were photographed kissing and hand-holding back in July, Pattinson replied “Do I have to?” before somewhat obliging.

His answer was mostly a shield against interviewers asking him these sorts of things in the future. “If you let people in, it devalues what love is,” he said. “If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you’d think it extremely rude. If you put up a wall it ends up better. I can’t understand how someone can walk down the street holding hands, and it’s the same as when I do it and a hundred people are taking your photo. The line between when you’re performing and when you’re not will eventually get washed away and you’ll go completely mad.”

As for another person Pattinson has been rumored to date, Katy Perry, the actor confirmed that the two are just friends , as they have been since 2009. Pattinson talked about Perry while commenting that he and her have a weird relationship to the White House. While Perry has received five birthday cards from the White House, Pattinson has only received a tweet from now-president Donald Trump about his breakup with Stewart. “That’s my equivalent. She gets five presidential letters. I get relationship advice in a tweet,” he said of Perry.

As Pattinson explained back in 2017, after his relationship with FKA Twigs ended, on the topic of talking about his love life: “I always think the risk reward is very much weighted in the wrong direction. If I could stay silent, I would.”