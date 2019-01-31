Rosie Huntington-Whiteley may be a style icon in her own right, but that doesn't mean she doesn't have some idols of her own. In fact, it's a lengthy list that runs the gamut of everyone from stylist Emmanuele Alt to Ginger Spice to early aughts Sienna Miller . The common thread? They're all women with a strong sense of individuality—a trait that also drew Huntington-Whiteley to BCBGMAXAZRIA, for whom she serves as the face of the brand's spring campaign."They have always strived to design clothes that will empower women and make them feel confident," Huntington-Whiteley said of the campaign, which was styled by Kate Young and shot by Zoey Grossman. "I love any opportunity that I get to work with other strong, smart, confident women. I find often there is an unspoken bond that we have that transcends our differences and unites us." Here, the model goes further into her favorite fashionable women, what's currently on her shopping list, and what music gets her ready for a night out.

Describe your style in three words:

On-the-go!

What is your go-to outfit for a day off?

Knit sweater, black leggings or jeans, and a comfy tee.

Who is your ultimate style icon, and why?

Depends on my mood but I always love Emmanuele Alt, Christine Centenera , and Giorgia Tordini. They always look stylish, individual and effortless.

Best fashion advice you ever received:

Buying great classic basics and your clothing in color palettes. I’m always drawn to black, whites, navy, and neutrals. They all work well together and never go out of style.

Most prized possession in your closet:

My old Céline coats!

First major fashion purchase:

A Chloe Silverado handbag. I saved up for it with money from my first modeling jobs. It was the most expensive thing I had event bought, I remember calling my mum asking her if it was OK?!

What was the last thing you purchased?

Old Céline coat!

Currently on your shopping wish-list:

Anything from Toteme, and a Chloe dress from the Spring 19 collection.

Friend whose style you most admire:

My girlfriend Ashleigh Dempster, founder of AKID. We love to run each big fashion purchase by each other before buying.

Best fashion tip picked up on set:

The impact of tailoring. On the BCBGMAXAZRIA shoot the tailoring on many of the pieces, especially the suiting, was spot on.

What was your style like as a teenager?

My early teens were all about platform clogs, cargo pants, and crop tops. My late teens were all about Sienna Miller, so very bohemia.

Biggest fashion regret?

Usually a purchase that got away.

Where are your favorite places to shop?

Online, [especially] Net-A-Porter!

Favorite red-carpet outfit you’ve ever worn:

Anything by Versace!

Favorite fashion moment from pop culture:

That’s hard! Ginger Spice's Union Jack dress, Kate Moss and Mark Wahlberg for Calvin Klein, supermodels walking in Gianni Versace, Beyoncé's "Lemonade" dress…

What is always in your bag:

Lip balm, money, phone and usually hand wipes and as assortment of kids toys…

Song to listen to when getting ready:

Depends what album I’m into at the time; currently I have H.E.R. on repeat.