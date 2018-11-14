In the trove of treasure that The Crown has yet to cull is the relationship between Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's third child, and Sarah Ferguson . The pair went through a high-profile divorce 1996 and their status since has been somewhat undefined. Though, it is rumored that Philip has prevented them from remarrying because he was allegedly so humiliated when they ended their marriage. Whatever the case, Ferguson has finally addressed her relationships with Prince Andrew and Prince Philip.

She wasn't coy when sharing, either. "We’re the happiest divorced couple in the world. We’re divorced to each other, not from each other." she told The Daily Mail . "My duty is to him. I am so proud of him. I stand by him and always will. The way we are is our fairy tale. ‘Although we are not a couple, we really believe in each other. The Yorks are a united family. We’ve shown it. You saw it at the wedding. ‘We stand up for each other, fight for each other. We’re totally respectful of each other’s position and thoughts and we listen to each other. Our children listen to us, too. ‘And we sit round the table and have afternoon tea together. It’s a very important part of our lives."

Okay, so are they together or aren't they? When pressed about whether or not they love each other, she said, "We both say it. We are completely compatible. Our bywords are communication, compromise and compassion. July 23, 1986 [their wedding date] was the happiest day of my life. Andrew is the best man I know. What he does for Britain is incredible; no one knows how hard he works for his country."

Fergie, as she's nicknamed, was also asked if she and Prince Andrew have plans to remarry. Her answer? "So many people have asked me that, but we’re so happy with the way we are right now,’ she says. ‘We enjoy each other’s company; we allow each other to blossom."

Perhaps most surprising, though, was her thoughts on her and Prince Philip's relationship. Describing him as "an incredible man," Fergie said, "I have huge respect for him and always admired him. It was a lovely photograph of us all together. It was very good to be with him again. My father and he used to play polo together. It brought back memories of that." No matter his opinion, Prince Philip would definitely approve of the royal stealth exercised in that answer.