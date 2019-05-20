Ever since Pete Davidson went back to living with his mom, there’s been a dearth of real relationship content on Saturday Night Live. But no more: On Sunday, a representative for Scarlett Johansson confirmed to the Associated Press that the actress and her boyfriend of two years, Colin Jost , had gotten engaged.

According to TMZ, Jost actually popped the question last week, but it wasn’t until Sunday night that the couple made their way to Blue Hill at Stone Barns to celebrate their engagement, just the two of them. They arrived around 10 p.m., and Johansson was seen with “a huge shiny ring” while making calls to break the news to friends and family. At one point, a member of the Barber family, who own the restaurant, took them into the kitchen for one of their courses; they stayed at Blue Hill until some time around 1 a.m. (The restaurant technically closes at 7:30 p.m. on Sundays.)

So… maybe the Jost-Johansson engagement won’t actually be SNL ’s next big attraction, actually: The show’s season finale aired Saturday night, which, if TMZ’s timeline is accurate, was after they had already done the deed. (They did meet via the show; Johansson hosted an episode in 2006, and they started dating shortly after she guest-starred on the 2017 season finale.) And since making something like an official couple debut—walking the red carpet, separately , at an event at the American Museum of Natural History—they’ve kept things relatively low-key, or, as low-key as you can when your actual red-carpet debut as a couple is at an Avengers premiere . Earlier this year, they went to Disneyland together with Johansson’s daughter, Rose Dorothy Dauriac, according to Town and Country. This will be 36-year-old Jost’s first marriage; Johansson, who split from Romain Dauriac shortly before she started dating Jost, was also previously married to Ryan Reynolds.