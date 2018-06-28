Don’t put your faith in this bizarre Scientology rumor about Scarlett Johansson . Days after a former Scientology employee named Brendan Tighe—who doubled as a key figure in Tom Cruise 's “security unit” provided by the religion—claimed in a Megyn Kelly Today interview that the actress auditioned to be Cruise’s girlfriend many years ago in the hopes of increasing her stardom, Johansson has become so incensed with the false assertion that she’s released a strong statement of denial.

“The very idea of any person auditioning to be in a relationship is so demeaning,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “I refuse for anyone to spread the idea that I lack the integrity to choose my own relationships. Only a man, a.k.a. Brendan Tighe, would come up with a crazy story like that.” Also among Tighe’s claims in his interview, he said that ScarJo was one of many women who met with a “personal handler” for Cruise, and those interactions were subsequently written up in reports about the potential capability between them and the actor. He stumbled upon the reports “purely by accident,” as many were accidentally sent to his printer.

“That particular report … just said that it didn't go well,” Tighe said about Johansson’s interview. “Another actress, Erika Christensen, had to disconnect from Scarlett Johansson because it didn’t go well. That was in that report.” In addition to Johansson’s denial, THR notes that the actual Church of Scientology has denied Tighe’s claims, comparing him to a lowly night watchman who had little access to the personal lives of the church’s most high-profile members.

Meanwhile, Johansson is currently dating Saturday Night Live writer and “Weekend Update” host Colin Jost. They recently made their red carpet debut for at the Avengers: Infinity War premiere, where her eyeshadow should be given an award for its fabulosity.

