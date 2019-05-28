Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian may have separated four years ago but the pair, who share three children together, have managed to grow closer than ever in their split. Their friendship was on full display when Disick rang in his 36th birthday this weekend, celebrating the occasion alongside Kardashian and his girlfriend of two years, Sofia Richie.

The trio even posed for photos together, along with Kylie Jenner. "Best night celebrating you @letthelordbewithyou 📌 an amazing soul," Richie wrote when she posted said photo on Instagram, "We all love you very much."

Indeed, Disick received many social media tributes this year from the people who love him, including Kim Kardashian, who posted a 2008 throwback photo of him and a young Jenner, writing, “Scott I’ve known you for almost 15 years, we’ve all been through so much together and have the best memories! You are like my brother. I’ve seen you grow up and become the most amazing father and friend. So happy you are in our lives. I love you Happy Birthday @letthelordbewithyou.” Khloé Kardashian also shared one, writing, “Happy birthday to my brother @letthelordbewithyou. I am so thankful to have such an incredible addition such as you to our family! We have come such a long way, you and I!” she wrote. “I am so thankful for the person that you have grown into. I am thankful for every highs and lows because we have been through it all and we are closer than ever. I am proud to say that you are my brother and also one of my best friends! Have the best birthday Lord!! FOREVER the Lord and the Lady.”

It's pretty sweet that the whole family rallied around Disick on his birthday, despite the fact that he and Kardashian are broken up. After all, he is still an active parent in Reign, Penelope and Mason's lives, as he and Kardashian recently opened up about when discussing the challenges of co-parenting. “I think the hardest part [of co-parenting] was when we both started new relationships,” Kardashian recently shared on her lifestyle website Poosh. ”‘Cause that caused fights between you and I about introducing the kids... We had to literally go to therapy to talk … to even get through … to be able to communicate together.” Now they've clearly gotten the hang of it.