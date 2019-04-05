You probably shouldn’t expect to find Sofia Richie earning an open invite to Kardashian family vacations any time soon. In a new teaser for the upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian reveals that the family is planning a zenlike retreat to Bali, Indonesia—but she’s not sure whether she wants her ex to be included, because of previous vacation-related mishaps.

“I think we’re going to do a lot of stuff like this: tea ceremony; connect with yourself and breathe and sit in silence with your thoughts,” she says in the clip, which E! News released Thursday. Kendall Jenner is not joining; Kanye West is in Chicago, working on an album (and perhaps already incubating the idea of starting a church choir ). Perhaps Scott Disick might like to come? Kris Jenner proposes with a sly smile, seemingly aware that she’s stirring up trouble. “That’s up to me,” Kourtney replies tartly, reminding her mom of their previous vacation, to Costa Rica, where Disick flew out a girl (unnamed) to join them. “That was the last family trip, and then I banned him,” Kourtney recalls. “I’m just not looking to have that again.”

Spoiler alert: Disick did come on their family vacation to Bali, which took place last fall, and he behaved: He did not bring Sofia Richie—or any other woman, for that matter. Of course, those were the halcyon pre-Jordyn-Woods-scandal days, against which all other instances of Kardashian-orbit misbehavior simply blanch. Plus, Disick had seemingly already regained some of Kourtney’s trust: He and Richie took the kids on vacation to Cabo San Lucas, via private jet, in the spring.

Anyway, in the teaser clip, Shiva Rose, the oil-obsessed mind behind Shiva Rose Beauty, who’s overseeing a tea ceremony for the three Kardashians while they hash out this vacation drama, is sort of like a stand-in for the rest of us. She declines to weigh in on the family drama; instead, smiling tranquilly, she just says, “I’m sure Bali will be beautiful.”