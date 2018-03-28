Age ain't nothing but a number, at least according to Scott Disick and Sofia Richie. The couple , who have 15 years between them (Disick is 34 while Richie is 19), have just taken their relationship to the next level: a vacation with the reality TV's stars kids that he shares with Kourtney Kardashian.

Richie posted a photo of the couple posing on the stairs of a plane yesterday with the caption "My ❤️," which she noticeably disabled the comments for. (Her other posts, however — including a shot of her and Kate Moss' younger sister Lottie posing in front of another plane — still allow for comments.) Perhaps she was hoping to avoid another awkward comment from Kendall Jenner, who wrote "Aww, Scott and his kids" on a photo Disick previously posted of Richie and Reign?

While Richie didn't mention where she and Disick were heading to, or who with, a source close to the couple has revealed that they took off for a family vacation. “Scott, Sofia and his kids flew to Cabo San Lucas via private jet,” the source told People , adding that they're “having fun in the sun” and “swimming in the pools and enjoying [Chilean Bay resort & residences].”

While the kids' mother Kourtney Kardashian has yet to officially comment on their relationship, that hasn't stopped people from speculating on her feelings about it. “Kourtney didn’t think it would last and she never thought Sofia was going to meet her kids,” as one source told People . “But now, Sofia spends a lot of time at Scott’s, so Kourtney allowed her to meet the kids. She has met them a few times. For a while, the kids didn’t see their dad on a regular basis. It was very sad, because they missed him. Now, Scott sees his kids every week.”

Meanwhile, Disick has indirectly commented on the pair's relationship, which was rumored to have begun last May. “It’s not like I’m mad about it,” he told PEOPLE of how much attention it's gotten. “Everybody’s worried about something. Everybody is worried about other people’s things, so it’s fine.” It also doesn't hurt, of course, that the more headlines Disick sparks, the wider his reach as an influencer becomes. Private plane money doesn't grow on trees, after all.

