Shortly after her social media hiatus and fresh off the international press tour for The Dead Don't Die , Selena Gomez celebrated her 27th birthday with a low key Roman holiday.

The performer turned 27 on July 22, and while some might have expected her to stay in Texas after serving as the maid of honor in her cousin's wedding just a couple of days earlier, she flew half way across the world instead. Gomez was spotted by some eagle-eyed fans and paparazzi in Italy. Alongside her, according to reports from Elle , were a handful of her friends, her grandmother Debbie Jean Gibson, and film producer Andrea Iervolino.

Iervolino and Gomez also traveled to Italy last summer for a vacation with Gomez's Wizards of Waverly Place co-star David Henrie —leading to rumors of romance. But apparently the two are just friends and, according to sources close to Gomez who spoke to E! News ), she remains single.

And, apparently, always up for a low key birthday mingle. Last year, she had a private yacht moment in Newport Beach with a handful of close friends and went to an Imagine Dragons concert. The year before that, she held an intimate gathering with decor by her friend and collaborator Petra Collins. One thing that was different about her birthday this year, however, was that instead of a typical cake and candles, she opted for tiramisu and ice cream. Well, that and the fact that there seemed to be no heavy documentation on Instagram—a far cry from the social situation when the singer turned 25 .

