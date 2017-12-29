Celebrities are known to jet off to warmer climates for New Years Eve, and for Selena Gomez , it’s to Mexico. The singer took a private plane to Cabo San Lucas with friends on Wednesday afternoon, reports E! .

“She seemed very excited when she landed and was giggling with her friends and taking photos," a source told the network. "They are all planning to do some fun dinners and spend New Year's Eve together."

In an Instagram story, one of her friends on the trip, Caroline Franklin, posted a shot of some the group in the jet, and Gomez can be seen glancing behind a seat.

Pinterest Courtesy of @caro_franklin

Notably absent however was on and off boyfriend Justin Bieber . The two, who recently rekindled their romance, seem to be putting things on hold—at least momentarily—after Selena’s mother, Mandy Teefey, was recently hospitalized allegedly because of her daughter’s renewed relationship with Bieber.

"Selena has always said that the one person that means the most to her is her mom, Mandy,” a source told E! , noting that the mother and daughter relationship was tense before Bieber re-entered her life. “But still, they've had a really complicated relationship and have gone through a lot of ups and downs."

Since the couple was first photographed spending time together again, following Gomez’s split with The Weeknd , their every move has been trailed. However, after a weekend trip together in Seattle, Gomez spent Christmas separately with family in Texas, and now, while she’s in Mexico, the Canadian singer been seen in his home country.

It's been a challenging and transitioning year for Gomez in more ways than one, particularly because of the 25-year-old's struggles with Lupus, the autoimmune disease that attacks the body’s healthy cells, and her own hospitalization after she received a kidney transplant from BFF and donor Francia Raisa. It’s been reported that the health scare is what brought Bieber and Gomez back together. But, because of their rocky past, it seems those close to Gomez don’t particularly approve. For now, Gomez, it seems, is taking a break, relaxing and enjoying the Mexican sunshine. We’ll have to wait to see if Bieber joins.

