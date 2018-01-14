Selena Gomez's mom is not controlling her, says Selena Gomez's mom, Mandy Teefey. Teefey spoke to Gossip Cop about her relationship with her actor-singer-producer daughter, explaining that while she is "not happy" that Gomez is apparently back with her on-again/off-again boyfriend Justin Bieber, “Selena can live her life however she wants as long as she is happy, safe and healthy.”

Responding to speculation that mother and daughter had quit seeing eye-to-eye when Teefey stopped being Gomez' manager a few years ago, she said, “Every mother and daughter has disagreements...We never expected to manage her her whole life. We lost family time because the only time we saw her, we talked business.”

Another stressful factor in the Teefey-Gomez family dynamic is Gomez's health; she suffers from lupus and this past summer underwent a kidney transplant after her friend Francia Raisa offered to be an organ donor. “When you are young, you feel invincible and she had to learn that she was not able to be your typical 20 year old,”said Teefey, adding that she was a “wreck inside not only for my daughter, but for Francia and her family” during the procedure. Now that Gomez is out of the hospital and back to making music/going to church with/walking out on her boyfriend, she's also in charge of her own health and romantic life. She is 25 years old and knows what is at stake with her health. I do not control her the way it has been portrayed.” said Teefey. “Selena is an adult and can make her own choices.”

Apparently, some of those said choices involve doing a giant social media purge; last week, Gomez unfollowed nearly every celebrity she had previously followed on Instagram, save for besties like Taylor Swift. As for her current profile picture? An old image of Teefey. The mystery continues...

