The last few months may have been rocky for Sofia Richie and Scott Disick , but the couple is evidently back on track. People reported that Richie moved back into Disick's home this week, just a few weeks after the couple allegedly split because of Disick's bad behavior.

“Sofia again lives with him," a source told People . "Everything seems good now. It’s back to normal."

Disick, 35, and Richie, 19, have been dating since September of last year but have not had the smoothest of relationships. Most recently, Disick got into trouble when he was spotted apparently cozying up to a girl who wasn't Richie at Kanye West 's Ye listening party in Wyoming. TMZ reported that Disick was heard telling people at the party that he was single and published some incriminating photos to prove it.

A source told People that following the incident, Richie was “really disappointed in the Wyoming photos and wouldn’t talk to Scott for a couple days,” and several outlets reported that Richie ended their relationship because of the photos. Disick didn't expect the split to last , evidently, as People then reported that a source close to the couple said that “Scott seems fine" and “he even thinks she might change her mind. He isn’t really taking it seriously.” With this latest move, it seems he was right.

Richie spent time with Disick and his three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, just a few days ago over Father's Day weekend. Disick's longtime partner and mother to his children, Kourtney Kardashian , reportedly "trusts" Richie with their kids and has gotten "good reports about Sofia" from the little ones.

Richie's father, iconic singer Lionel Richie, has put on a good face in the public eye regarding his daughter's relationship with the reality TV star but allegedly strongly disapproves of the relationship privately. “Lionel hasn’t approved of the relationship since the beginning,” a source told People . “He joked about it publicly but he was livid" about the Wyoming photos and "doesn't want to see his daughter get hurt" because of Scott's "playboy ways."

