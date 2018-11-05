Four months after announcing her pregnancy on Instagram over the summer, Soko , née Stéphanie Alexandra Mina Sokolinski, returned to the app on Monday to share that she'd given birth to her baby, aka "little Alien." The photo, which featured Soko kissing her newborn's foot, almost immediately drew congratulations from friends like Sasha Lane and Lily-Rose Depp . (The latter, who costarred and shared a makeout scene with Soko in the 2016 film The Dancer , commented with several heart-eyes and clapping emojis.)

The French actress and musician also announced that she'd named her "bb" Indigo Blue Honey Sokolinski, an homage to the New Zealand indie band the Clean's song "Indigo Blue ," the latest example of her casual and fun-loving approach to posting about her pregnancy, during which she stuck to veganism, on Instagram. Since initially sharing the news, she's regularly posted photos of her wardrobe while "rocking that bump ," which has ranged from turtleneck crop tops to open windbreakers, and shared updates throughout her third trimester, into which she even squeezed a King Kong magazine cover shoot and a trip to Paris for Gucci. (She's also spoken candidly about the less pleasant side effects of being what she referred to as a "milkmaid ," such as back pain, acid reflux, insomnia, dry heaving, and vertigo.)

The only thing that Soko, who's thought to have previously dated Kristen Stewart , has yet to officially touch on is whether or not she has a partner. She has, however, made repeated casual references to her sexuality, recently using captions like "Mega Gay & Mega Pregnant," as well as "#sogay" and "#queermom." Just over a week ago, on the occasion of her 33rd birthday, she posted another Instagram that also touched on how how lucky she feels to "live in an era where I can be openly queer."

In that short time span between her birthday and delivery date, though, she made her clearest statement that her relationship status was no one's business. This past Halloween saw her dress up as a very pregnant Virgin Mary, tagging her baby bump on Instagram, delightfully, as "@jesus."

