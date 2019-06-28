It's the most important wedding between an American and a Brit since Meghan and Harry . Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are reportedly set to wed (again; they technically got married in Vegas last month ) in a chateau in France this weekend, and the festivities and preparations are well under way. Here's absolutely everything we could find about how the couple is spending the run-up to the big day.

Per People , Jonas and Turner arrived at the Château de Tourreau in Sarrians yesterday, where they were greeted by friends (and from the looks of it, staff) under a banner reading "Sophie and Joe." The Game of Thrones star wore a shirt reading "We Should All Be Feminists,” which indeed we should.

The pair have been in France for at least a week; they were spotted out to dinner last Thursday, and both posted a picture in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. "French me," he he he.

Loading View on Instagram

But there's been down time, too. Three days ago, the "Sucker" singer posted a selfie of himself in bed, being napped on by his dog and lady. That dog is a direwolf and you will never convince us otherwise.

Loading View on Instagram

The relaxation train shows no signs of slowing down. Yesterday Turner posted an Instagram Story of Jonas lounging in a bathtub, next to another tub presumably meant for her. Don't worry, the picture is saved for all time right here .

Which brings us to today, Friday: the bride and groom were spotted arriving hand in hand for a pre-wedding party, Turner in a white dress, just in case anyone forgot who's getting married this weekend.

According to the reports that have been trickling in from various sources, the wedding won't be an extravagant, multi-day affair like Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's, but it will be pretty big, putting a fun spin on traditional wedding elements. Listen, we're just as hungry for the details as you are. We're standing by, ready to report.

Related: So This Is Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' Formal Wedding Date?