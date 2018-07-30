Suki Waterhouse is a name that seems to amass healthy amounts of intrigue, and for good reason.

Over the weekend, Waterhouse was photographed on what appears to be a date with Robert Pattinson in Notting Hill (whether or not the outing was technically a date remains to be confirmed by either party, but the pair did kiss for the cameras, and reportedly catch a showing of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again , which is this summer’s ultimate date movie fodder, then grabbed a drink at SoHo House). So, maybe you’re just now hearing the name Suki Waterhouse for the first time, and you’re wondering who she is—in which case, where have you been?

Waterhouse is more than just her romantic entanglements—she’s not just Robert Pattinson’s maybe-girlfriend (or Bradley Cooper ’s ex-girlfriend and two-time date to the Academy Awards, if that’s how you tend to gauge your familiarity with up-and-coming Hollywood starlets). She’s an actress, a model, and a budding entrepreneur whose handbag line, Pop & Suki (which she co-founded with her best friend Poppy Jamie) has been featured on W . She's also more than just her famous friendships (the actress has remained a solid fixture of the inner circles of models Cara Delevingne and Georgia May Jagger).

The 26-year-old Londoner has not only recently hit the runway for Miu Miu ’s resort collection, but also graced the silver screen on more than a few occasions—she is the main character in Ana Lily Amirpour’s cannibal thriller The Bad Batch , appears in the forthcoming teenage revenge fantasy flick Assassination Nation, had a role in the Divergent series, and co-stars alongside Ansel Elgort at the TriBeCa Film Festival sci-fi standout, Jonathan . She even played herself in Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie and will have a role in the secretive live-action film Detective Pikachu (along with Ryan Reynolds, Rita Ora, Kathryn Newton, and Bill Nighy). Waterhouse has also been very lowkey about cultivating a music career, and released a single titled “Valentine” in June.

Though Waterhouse may have been born to a plastic surgeon and a cancer care nurse, and spent her childhood practicing karate, the acting bug runs in the family (her sister, Immy Waterhouse , premiered a film of her own this year at TriBeCa Film Festival and the whole Waterhouse family showed up in New York City to support), as do the modeling genes (take her other sister Maddi Waterhouse , for example). All of this is to say, the actress has curated quite the career for herself so far, and had already hit the ground running on that journey to become a household name before her biggest claim to fame was being photographed while reading Lolita with her much, much older boyfriend at the time.

