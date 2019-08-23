There are a whopping 18 songs on Taylor Swift 's latest album, Lover , but within just hours of its release at midnight on Friday, one in particular had already managed to stand out from the rest—even though it falls between Swift's obligatory (and hopefully final) reference to Kanye West ("I Forgot That You Existed") and some rare insight into her stridently private relationship with the actor Joe Alwyn ("London Boy"). Those topics aren't exactly new territory for Swift, but track four most definitely is; "The Man" sees Swift imagine what life would be like if she were, well, a man, as well as unexpectedly call out one man in particular: Leonardo DiCaprio .

From the opening lyrics "I would be complex, I would be cool," Swift goes on to call out the double standards for men and women, particularly when it comes to their love lives, which Swift has most definitely experienced firsthand. (Even now, a look back at the media coverage of Swift's career is less divided by albums, and more by relationships, from Taylor Lautner to Jake Gyllenhaal to Harry Styles to Tom Hiddleston .)

DiCaprio's romantic exploits have also generated plenty of public interest, but unlike Swift, the fact that the 44-year-old actor has infamously only ever dated women who are 25 years old or younger has been treated not so much with criticism, but with amusement. (Even Tina Fey's introduction of the actor to the stage of the 2014 Golden Globes—"and now, like a supermodel's vagina, let's all give a warm welcome to Leonardo DiCaprio"—was lighthearted enough that Leo himself gave a thumbs up and laughed.)

The bulk of "The Man" consists of Swift calling out the public and the media's sexist attitudes more generally, such as in the bridge: "What's it like to brag about drinking and dollars and getting bitches and models? ... If I was out flashing my dollars, I'd be a bitch not a baller / They'd paint me out to be bad / So it's okay that I'm mad." But at a certain point, she makes a departure from her usually veiled references to real-life acquaintances by calling DiCaprio out by name, singing "And they would toast to me, oh, let the players play/I’d be just like Leo in Saint Tropez."

Swifties, for the most part, have reacted with delight. If your detective skills aren't quite up to par with theirs, well, allow them to explain: Saint Tropez is the location of DiCaprio's annual fundraising gala for the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, which, like Leo , is dedicated to combatting climate change. Each year, billionaires flock to join DiCaprio in his tried and true ceremony of removing his newsboy cap and putting his absolutely-no-photos-ever policy on temporary hold. But they aren't the only ones who get to enjoy the actor's company; DiCaprio is also usually joined by whoever he happens to be dating that summer. (Last year, for example, his current girlfriend, then 21-year-old Camila Morrone , came along as he hopped from yacht to yacht .)

In a perfect illustration of Swift's point, a National Enquirer story claiming that she planned to make Leo her "next conquest" spread like wildfire amongst the tabloids in 2015. "She’s been texting Leo nonstop," an anonymous "source" claimed of the Enquirer 's also anonymously sourced reports that Swift had deviously set up a meeting with DiCaprio "ostensibly to discuss a movie project," but in reality "to make sure he’s good boyfriend material." To be fair, the Enquirer didn't make DiCaprio look too good, either: the only verifiable fact in the story is yet another source's astute assertion that by nature of being "tall, blonde, thin and gorgeous," "Taylor is exactly Leo's type."

