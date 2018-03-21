The night before she nailed her presentation at the Oscars in her favorite Alexander McQueen dress , Girls Trip actress Tiffany Haddish apparently gave another epic speech.

The Girls Trip actress delivered a touching, and obviously funny, toast at model Chanel Iman 's wedding to New York Giant Sterling Shepard. The actress and model became close on the set of Mad Families , and that was evident in her speech. "During filming, I didn't have a trailer so she was kind enough to share hers with me," Iman explained. "So for a month, we were sharing a trailer and going over lines together. We laughed, we cried, we bonded. She’s like a big sister to me." During her toast, Haddish referenced their long talks on set, as well as Shepard and Imanl 's frequent visits to her standup comedy shows. "I knew you could take care of any man you decided to take care of and I'm glad you decided to take care of that one cause I can see his soul," Haddish said to Iman, before she went on to make a joke of the sentimental thought. "I looked into his eyeballs when you brought him to the comedy club. That's a good man....[To Sterling] You better worship the ground she walk on cause she's got a gangster ass bitch that got her back. Sorry, pastor!"

Haddish continued with a piece of advice for the young couple, who fell head-over-heels for each other and had a whirlwind relationship and three-month engagement. "Make sure y'all have fun together," she said. "I ain't that old, but I'm old, but I ain't that old. But I've seen things. From my observation, the relationships that last the longest are the relationships where you have fun. You are going to have your ups and your downs, but find time to have fun."

