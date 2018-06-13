Tiffany Haddish , like many people on this planet, would not mind bedding Leonardo DiCaprio . However, unlike most other people, she actually had the nerve and the opportunity to ask him if he was game—with one very particular stipulation.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter , the Girls Trip star spills some tea about the time she hit on Leonardo DiCaprio. "Yeah, I met him at a party two, three months ago, and I asked him if he'd let me hit that," she tells THR . "He's like, 'Tiffany, you're so funny.' I'm like, 'I'm serious.' And then he goes, 'I mean, I'd do it, but…' I was like, 'Come on, wasn't you in a squad? The coochie squad or something?'" she asks, referring to, as THR points out, the "pussy posse ," the gossip column name for DiCaprio's friendship circle in the '90s that included Tobey Maguire and Kevin Connolly.

But Haddish wasn't just interested in any old hookup; she had one very specific request for their encounter. "I told him, 'My only stipulation: I wanna do it with you as your character in What's Eating Gilbert Grape ,'" she continues.

"He starts bustin' up laughin'. 'Why?' he asks, and I say, 'Cause I feel like that performance deserves a real reward and that reward is this,'" she says, reportedly gesturing at her own body. "He starts goin' into how he got into the role, how he worked with these kids and all this stuff, and I'm just listenin' and listenin', like, 'Mmm-hmm, mmm-hmm.' I finally go, 'All that's good, I just need to know, When's this gonna happen?'"

Despite the fact that it doesn't seem like it "happened" (at least for now) and that the comedian completely ignored fan favorite Jack from Titanic , Haddish's crush on DiCaprio seems to run deep. She's spoken in the past about wanting to "get him in her hammock" and she once told Stephen Colbert that she wanted to "get pregnant" by him.

