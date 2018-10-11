We don't know if it's that nest of boyish hair or Caravaggio-esque elongated neck, but staring into the abyss of Timothée Chalamet's aura reveals a classically handsome young man—a young man who could transport himself to the Renaissance and effortlessly fit in with his physicality, if you will. This was, in fact, the genesis of the popular Instagram account @ChalametInArt, which superimposes images of the actor into well-known works of art. René Magritte's The Son of Man ? Sure thing. Botticelli's The Birth of Venus ? You got it. Johannes Vermeer's The Music Lesson or Lady at the Virginals with a Gentleman ? Duh.

Now, after months of existence, the muse himself is finally talking about this social media oasis. While swinging by The Tonight Show on Wednesday to promote his new film Beautiful Boy , Chalamet was asked by host Jimmy Fallon if he's aware of its existence—and perhaps most importantly—if he approves. "That is so weird," he responded with a laugh. "But it’s cool, it’s cool, and I’m grateful for whoever has been doing that, thank you. And thank you for working on that. I can't do Photoshop for s-it." Creators of the account, you can breathe now!

Chalamet , who we'd advise to appear more often on late-night programs—he's a capital D delight—also recounted the weird hilarity that ensued when he decided to move back home after all of his Call Me by Your Name hoopla died down. Would you believe a freshly minted Oscar nominee might love shacking up with his 'rents after ascending to global stardom? "I literally stayed in my parents' place for a week, in New York like 13 blocks from here, and the first night I was like, 'Ah, this is so charming, I'm back home, whatever. By the end of the week, I was like, 'What am I doing here!? I gotta get out of here,'" he explained. "I was in my bedroom, my parents were like telling me, 'Don't cancel our DVRs.' I'm like, 'Why did I do all of this work?'"

